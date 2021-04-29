Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Director Robyn M. Denholm Sells 62,500 Shares

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 62,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.97, for a total transaction of $46,310,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,015,475. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

TSLA opened at $694.40 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $685.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $652.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $666.52 billion, a PE ratio of 1,394.38, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.61 and a 52 week high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. FIX upgraded shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Tesla to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $421.93.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 107.8% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,482 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,820,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the first quarter worth $4,090,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 96.7% in the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 190.3% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the period. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

