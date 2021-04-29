Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target Increased to $220.00 by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its target price hoisted by Rosenblatt Securities from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TXN. Truist increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Summit Insights upgraded Texas Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Cascend Securities raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $189.23.

Shares of TXN stock traded up $2.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $184.58. The company had a trading volume of 96,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,805,295. The company has a 50 day moving average of $185.67 and a 200 day moving average of $169.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market cap of $169.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. Texas Instruments has a 1-year low of $105.45 and a 1-year high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.86%.

In related news, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total value of $5,439,035.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 73,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,004,862.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 109,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total transaction of $18,634,759.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,468,982.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 515,889 shares of company stock worth $88,004,092 over the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 141.1% during the fourth quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 13,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.0% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 196,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,090,000 after buying an additional 9,306 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,144,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 20,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 563.1% in the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 11,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 9,420 shares during the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

