Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Hits New 1-Year High at $104.92

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $104.92 and last traded at $103.74, with a volume of 4600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.78.

TXRH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Stephens increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Roadhouse has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.30.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.74.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $637.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.05 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 2.19%. Equities research analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $212,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,697,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.58, for a total value of $113,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,071 shares of company stock valued at $10,386,397. 6.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXRH. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 37.8% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. 91.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 29, 2020, it operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

