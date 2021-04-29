TFG Advisers LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

TFG Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,606 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in V.F. by 5.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 310,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $21,790,000 after purchasing an additional 15,108 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in V.F. in the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in V.F. by 5.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,880 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in V.F. during the third quarter worth $1,093,000. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $89.32 on Thursday. V.F. Co. has a 52 week low of $50.72 and a 52 week high of $90.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.42. The company has a market cap of $34.99 billion, a PE ratio of -687.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. V.F. had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VFC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on V.F. from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $86.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. OTR Global raised V.F. to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. V.F. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.50.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

