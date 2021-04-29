TFG Advisers LLC Has $326,000 Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

TFG Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 3.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1,976.3% during the 4th quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 58,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,844,000 after acquiring an additional 55,692 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 229,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,955,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,724,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,591,000 after buying an additional 52,280 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $1,933,000. 74.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $94.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $146.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.89. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.85 and a 1-year high of $95.60.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 92.49%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PM. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.23.

In other news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total transaction of $996,539.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

