TFG Advisers LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

TFG Advisers LLC increased its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 100.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,349 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the quarter. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APH. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in Amphenol by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 375 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

APH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $65.50 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.30.

NYSE APH opened at $67.52 on Thursday. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $40.08 and a 12-month high of $69.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a yield of 1.81%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 15.51%.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

