TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ TFII traded up $1.97 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $87.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,521. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.45. TFI International has a 52 week low of $24.39 and a 52 week high of $85.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.2324 dividend. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TFI International from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC upgraded shares of TFI International from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. UBS Group downgraded shares of TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of TFI International from $53.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of TFI International from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.29.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

