TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Stock Price Down 4.6%

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)’s stock price dropped 4.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $42.39 and last traded at $42.40. Approximately 25,574 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,523,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.43.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of -20.57 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.22.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.04 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 223.96% and a negative net margin of 151,798.69%. On average, analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $123,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 5.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 73.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 29.2% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 12,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $341,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

