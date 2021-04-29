Tharisa (LON:THS) Sets New 1-Year High at $156.00

Shares of Tharisa plc (LON:THS) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 156 ($2.04) and last traded at GBX 153 ($2.00), with a volume of 826817 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 147.50 ($1.93).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target on shares of Tharisa in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

The company has a market capitalization of £394.23 million and a PE ratio of 12.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.01, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 144.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 114.81.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a dividend of GBX 2.62 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Tharisa’s previous dividend of $0.19. This represents a dividend yield of 2.06%. Tharisa’s payout ratio is currently 0.02%.

In other news, insider Michael Jones sold 141,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,640 ($34.49), for a total value of £3,727,891.20 ($4,870,513.72).

Tharisa Company Profile (LON:THS)

Tharisa plc, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and logistics of platinum group metals (PGM) and chrome concentrates in China, South Africa, Singapore, Hong Kong, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: PGM, Chrome, Agency and Trading, and Manufacturing.

