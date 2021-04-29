The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.68 EPS

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $481.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.63 million. The Aaron’s’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of AAN stock traded up $0.95 on Thursday, hitting $33.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,322. The Aaron’s has a 12-month low of $16.20 and a 12-month high of $34.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.58 and a 200 day moving average of $31.24.

Get The Aaron's alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. The Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.20%.

Several brokerages have commented on AAN. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Aaron’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

The Aaron’s Company Profile

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-to-own and purchase solutions. The company engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,300 Company-operated and franchised stores in the United States and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for The Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.