The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 27.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS.

Shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son stock traded down $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $38.92. The stock had a trading volume of 124,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,184. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a twelve month low of $18.25 and a twelve month high of $41.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.70%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NTB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.60.

About The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

