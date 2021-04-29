The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Lifted to Overweight at Piper Sandler

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $31.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $30.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.79% from the company’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Bank of Princeton’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

BPRN has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on The Bank of Princeton from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of The Bank of Princeton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Bank of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

BPRN opened at $27.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $189.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.63. The Bank of Princeton has a fifty-two week low of $17.40 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.94 and its 200 day moving average is $24.68.

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of Princeton will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 304.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in The Bank of Princeton during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 564.7% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in The Bank of Princeton by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 184,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after acquiring an additional 16,062 shares during the period. 36.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Bank of Princeton

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, paycheck protection program, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit.

