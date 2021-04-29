The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT cut its position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,409 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $8,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,085 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 260,931 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,617,000 after acquiring an additional 24,932 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 178.4% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,791 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 7,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $87,713,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BX traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $88.83. 57,040 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,944,423. The stock has a market cap of $60.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.80 and a beta of 1.33. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.80 and a fifty-two week high of $89.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.10.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.24. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 166.23%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Argus raised their target price on The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.83.

The Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

