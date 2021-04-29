The Boeing (NYSE:BA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.36 EPS

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.95 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.70) EPS.

BA stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $235.94. The company had a trading volume of 12,268,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,691,273. The firm has a market cap of $137.55 billion, a PE ratio of -29.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing has a 12 month low of $113.89 and a 12 month high of $278.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $250.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.21.

Get The Boeing alerts:

In other news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $221.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 price target on shares of The Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boeing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.17.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.