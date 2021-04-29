The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Brink’s had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 95.65%. The company had revenue of $977.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE BCO traded up $1.43 on Thursday, hitting $79.36. 8,002 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,510. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.86 and a 200-day moving average of $69.30. The Brink’s has a 12 month low of $33.17 and a 12 month high of $84.72. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -311.72 and a beta of 1.53.

In other The Brink’s news, SVP Raphael J. Shemanski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.09, for a total transaction of $415,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rohan Pal sold 26,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.49, for a total transaction of $2,010,845.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BCO. Truist upped their price objective on shares of The Brink’s from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Brink’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of The Brink’s in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

The Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

