The Charles Schwab Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:SCHW)

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

The Charles Schwab has increased its dividend payment by 125.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of SCHW traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $70.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,345,603. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The Charles Schwab has a fifty-two week low of $31.63 and a fifty-two week high of $70.03.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SCHW. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JMP Securities upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $74.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.59.

In other The Charles Schwab news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $560,978.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,424 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $581,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,697,810 shares of company stock worth $102,807,504 in the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

