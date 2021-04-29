The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Price Target Raised to $45.00 at Morgan Stanley

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 28.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CAKE. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush lifted their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.19.

CAKE opened at $62.50 on Thursday. The Cheesecake Factory has a 52 week low of $16.80 and a 52 week high of $63.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.68.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $627.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.42 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The Cheesecake Factory’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Cheesecake Factory will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total transaction of $233,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,370 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,787.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 10.5% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 143,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,387,000 after acquiring an additional 13,613 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 690,414 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,586,000 after purchasing an additional 5,689 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 63.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,877 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 6,150 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the first quarter worth about $332,000. 93.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, and third-party bakery customers, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It owns and operates 294 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 27 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

