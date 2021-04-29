The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $280.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.59 million. The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 10.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS.

NASDAQ:CHEF traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.34. 809,279 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 447,804. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.34 and a beta of 2.46. The Chefs’ Warehouse has a twelve month low of $11.06 and a twelve month high of $35.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.24.

CHEF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their price objective on The Chefs’ Warehouse from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on The Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

In related news, General Counsel Alexandros Aldous sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.69, for a total transaction of $613,800.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 121,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,741,080.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Tim Mccauley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total value of $66,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,300 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,114. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Chefs' Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

