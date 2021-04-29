The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN) Short Interest Update

The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 96.8% from the March 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHN. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The China Fund by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,973 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of The China Fund by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 72,780 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 7,765 shares during the period. Matisse Capital grew its stake in shares of The China Fund by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 127,104 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of The China Fund by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,162,987 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,215,000 after buying an additional 20,992 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The China Fund by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,355,294 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,707,000 after purchasing an additional 147,725 shares during the period.

NYSE CHN traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.99. 1,083 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,831. The China Fund has a 52-week low of $19.42 and a 52-week high of $34.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.26 and its 200-day moving average is $30.06.

The China Fund Company Profile

The China Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of China that includes the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

