The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) will announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Descartes Systems Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.17. The Descartes Systems Group posted earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group will report full-year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.81. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.82. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The Descartes Systems Group.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $93.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.75 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 5.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 17.7% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 476,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,029,000 after buying an additional 71,600 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 7.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 201,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,829,000 after buying an additional 13,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,041,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,262,000 after buying an additional 37,019 shares during the last quarter. 80.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ DSGX traded up $0.55 on Thursday, hitting $65.92. The company had a trading volume of 197,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,460. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 123.34 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.56. The Descartes Systems Group has a 12-month low of $41.06 and a 12-month high of $66.71.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Descartes Systems Group (DSGX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.