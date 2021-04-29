The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) will announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Descartes Systems Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.17. The Descartes Systems Group posted earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group will report full-year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.81. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.82. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The Descartes Systems Group.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $93.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.75 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 5.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 17.7% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 476,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,029,000 after buying an additional 71,600 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 7.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 201,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,829,000 after buying an additional 13,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,041,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,262,000 after buying an additional 37,019 shares during the last quarter. 80.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ DSGX traded up $0.55 on Thursday, hitting $65.92. The company had a trading volume of 197,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,460. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 123.34 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.56. The Descartes Systems Group has a 12-month low of $41.06 and a 12-month high of $66.71.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Descartes Systems Group (DSGX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.