The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.42 Per Share (NYSE:EL)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) – Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for The Estée Lauder Companies in a note issued to investors on Sunday, April 25th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.42 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.22. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Estée Lauder Companies’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.71 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

EL has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $316.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $331.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.39.

The Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $315.50 on Wednesday. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 12-month low of $158.25 and a 12-month high of $317.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 192.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $297.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

In related news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 22,924 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.01, for a total value of $6,533,569.24. Also, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.19, for a total transaction of $564,380,000.00. Insiders have sold 2,149,073 shares of company stock worth $608,055,929 in the last quarter. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EL. United Bank increased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.2% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 4,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter worth $1,905,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 13.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the period. S&CO Inc. acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 12.9% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

