The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) a €9.40 Price Target

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) has been assigned a €9.40 ($11.06) price target by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 14.05% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LHA. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €7.20 ($8.47) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.60 ($5.41) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of €7.17 ($8.43).

ETR LHA opened at €10.94 ($12.87) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,109.01. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1-year low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a 1-year high of €12.96 ($15.25). The company has a 50 day moving average of €11.14 and a 200-day moving average of €10.19. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

