The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP)

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays assumed coverage on ThredUp in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on ThredUp in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an equal weight rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. William Blair began coverage on ThredUp in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on ThredUp in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.86.

NASDAQ:TDUP opened at $18.05 on Monday. ThredUp has a 52-week low of $14.23 and a 52-week high of $31.60.

About ThredUp

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms for women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

