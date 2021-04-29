The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Receives $353.95 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $353.95.

GS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $338.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

In other news, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total value of $6,252,200.00. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total value of $3,132,500.00. Insiders sold a total of 40,748 shares of company stock valued at $12,371,892 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,081,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,559,314,000 after purchasing an additional 132,529 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,440,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,544,390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,115,450 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,580,079 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $944,103,000 after acquiring an additional 110,499 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 3,064,188 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $808,057,000 after acquiring an additional 90,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,583,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $844,733,000 after purchasing an additional 97,605 shares in the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GS traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $349.35. 67,121 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,235,816. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 1 year low of $165.36 and a 1 year high of $356.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $335.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $278.07.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.11 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 26.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

