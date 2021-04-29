The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Receives $353.95 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $353.95.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $468.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $320.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $308.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

In other news, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total transaction of $6,252,200.00. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total value of $3,132,500.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,748 shares of company stock worth $12,371,892. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 72,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,893,000 after purchasing an additional 13,361 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,914 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,674 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 119.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 8,177 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 419,866 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $110,724,000 after acquiring an additional 56,037 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 216.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 93,176 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,726,000 after acquiring an additional 63,726 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $1.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $349.35. The stock had a trading volume of 67,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,235,816. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $120.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $335.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $278.07. The Goldman Sachs Group has a fifty-two week low of $165.36 and a fifty-two week high of $356.85.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company’s revenue was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

