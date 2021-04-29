The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Releases Earnings Results

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a return on equity of 70.30% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The Hershey updated its FY 2021 guidance to 6.790-6.920 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $6.79-6.92 EPS.

Shares of HSY traded up $5.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $164.52. The company had a trading volume of 45,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,532. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The Hershey has a 1 year low of $125.50 and a 1 year high of $163.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.804 dividend. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 55.71%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HSY shares. Piper Sandler raised The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America raised The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised The Hershey from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.79.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.06, for a total transaction of $365,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 192,331 shares in the company, valued at $28,091,865.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total value of $481,957.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,707.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,426 shares of company stock valued at $2,516,021 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

About The Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

