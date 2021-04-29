The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 296,943 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,733 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble comprises 0.8% of Whittier Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $40,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in The Procter & Gamble by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,345,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,500,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964,987 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,679,005,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in The Procter & Gamble by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,571,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,453 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in The Procter & Gamble by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,990,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,482,000 after purchasing an additional 85,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in The Procter & Gamble by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,812,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,736,000 after purchasing an additional 611,102 shares during the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Independent Research upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.93.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $131.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $111.25 and a 1-year high of $146.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $133.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.97%.

In related news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.47, for a total value of $1,743,769.84. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 408,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.71, for a total transaction of $52,626,944.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,499.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 560,215 shares of company stock worth $72,179,449. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

