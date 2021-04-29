The Property Franchise Group PLC (LON:TPFG) Insider Phil Crooks Buys 9,351 Shares

The Property Franchise Group PLC (LON:TPFG) insider Phil Crooks bought 9,351 shares of The Property Franchise Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 215 ($2.81) per share, with a total value of £20,104.65 ($26,266.85).

Shares of LON:TPFG opened at GBX 234 ($3.06) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £73.42 million and a PE ratio of 19.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 211.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 191.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The Property Franchise Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 150 ($1.96) and a 12-month high of GBX 239.75 ($3.13).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a dividend of GBX 6.60 ($0.09) per share. This is a positive change from The Property Franchise Group’s previous dividend of $2.10. This represents a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. The Property Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.21%.

The Property Franchise Group Company Profile

The Property Franchise Group PLC manages real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company provides residential letting, estate agency, and property management services to tenants and landlords. It offers its services under the CJ Hole, Ellis & Co, Ewemove, Martin & Co, Parkers, and Whitegates brands.

