The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.80-9.07 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.28-20.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.45 billion.The Sherwin-Williams also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 8.800-9.070 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SHW shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $267.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $267.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $278.67 to $283.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $296.31.

Shares of SHW stock traded up $4.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $273.37. 50,298 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,484,645. The Sherwin-Williams has a twelve month low of $172.32 and a twelve month high of $275.00. The firm has a market cap of $73.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $261.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.19.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.41. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 56.69% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.08 earnings per share. The Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 10.42%.

The Sherwin-Williams announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase 15,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, COO David B. Sewell sold 10,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.17, for a total value of $6,793,513.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 12,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,405,679.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 1,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $1,351,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,743,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,466 shares of company stock worth $25,811,540 over the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

