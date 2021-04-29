The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Price Target Raised to $300.00 at KeyCorp

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $268.00 to $300.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for The Sherwin-Williams’ Q2 2021 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.72 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.76 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.29 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SHW. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $278.67 to $283.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $267.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $246.67 to $253.33 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $800.00 price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $291.33 price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $296.31.

SHW stock traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $270.78. The company had a trading volume of 28,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $72.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $261.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.93. The Sherwin-Williams has a fifty-two week low of $172.32 and a fifty-two week high of $275.00.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 56.69% and a net margin of 10.41%. The Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.08 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.42%.

The Sherwin-Williams declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 17th that authorizes the company to buyback 15,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 1,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $1,326,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,915 shares in the company, valued at $2,740,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 1,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $1,351,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,743,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,466 shares of company stock worth $25,811,540. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 114.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 58 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

