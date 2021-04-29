The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $24.71

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.71 and last traded at $24.69, with a volume of 15379 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.43.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.40.

Get The Williams Companies alerts:

The company has a market cap of $29.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 222.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.86.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.71%. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 165.66%.

In related news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 165,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,968,112. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in The Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in The Williams Companies by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

About The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

See Also: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for The Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.