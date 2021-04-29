TheStreet Downgrades Canterbury Park (NASDAQ:CPHC) to C

TheStreet downgraded shares of Canterbury Park (NASDAQ:CPHC) from a b- rating to a c- rating in a research report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPHC opened at $13.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $65.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.36 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.91. Canterbury Park has a one year low of $9.42 and a one year high of $18.00.

Canterbury Park (NASDAQ:CPHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.12 million during the quarter. Canterbury Park had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 2.97%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Canterbury Park stock. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Canterbury Park Holding Co. (NASDAQ:CPHC) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 206,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 4.38% of Canterbury Park worth $2,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 41.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canterbury Park Holding Corporation hosts pari-mutuel wagering on horse races and unbanked card games at its Canterbury park racetrack and card casino facility in Shakopee, Minnesota. The company operates through four segments: Horse Racing, Card Casino, Food and Beverage, and Development. The Horse Racing segment operates year-round simulcasting of horse races and wagering on live thoroughbred; and quarter horse races on a seasonal basis.

