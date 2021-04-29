TheStreet Upgrades Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) to “C”

TheStreet upgraded shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

TWLO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Twilio from $360.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating on shares of Twilio in a report on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Twilio from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Twilio currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $441.44.

Get Twilio alerts:

TWLO stock opened at $393.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $361.87 and a 200-day moving average of $350.13. The company has a market cap of $67.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.66 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 10.94, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Twilio has a 12-month low of $105.40 and a 12-month high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $548.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.64 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Twilio will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.19, for a total value of $18,522,405.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chee Chew sold 1,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.95, for a total value of $379,720.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 207,884 shares of company stock worth $81,405,605 in the last 90 days. 6.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Twilio by 553.3% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Twilio by 669.2% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Twilio in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Featured Story: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.