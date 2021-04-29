ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on shares of ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on TDUP. William Blair began coverage on ThredUp in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on ThredUp in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on ThredUp in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ThredUp in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on ThredUp in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ThredUp has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.86.

Shares of TDUP stock opened at $18.05 on Monday. ThredUp has a twelve month low of $14.23 and a twelve month high of $31.60.

ThredUp Company Profile

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms for women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

