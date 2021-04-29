Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY) Short Interest Down 94.0% in April

Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 94.0% from the March 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of brokerages recently commented on THUPY. Danske downgraded Thule Group AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. SEB Equities downgraded Thule Group AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, SEB Equity Research downgraded Thule Group AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of THUPY traded up $0.58 on Thursday, reaching $23.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,589. Thule Group AB has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $31.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.44 and a 200 day moving average of $20.03.

Thule Group AB (publ) Company Profile

Thule Group AB (publ) operates in the sports and outdoor sector worldwide. It offers roof racks; roof boxes; carriers for transporting bikes, water, and winter sports equipment and rooftop tents; awnings, bike carriers, and tents for RVs and caravans; bike trailers, child bike seats, and strollers; luggage, backpacks, and laptop bags; and hiking backpacks, camera bags, and cases for consumer electronics.

