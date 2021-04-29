TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Trading Down 4%

TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)’s share price traded down 4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.32 and last traded at $12.58. 4,950 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,476,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.11.

TMST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of TimkenSteel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TimkenSteel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of TimkenSteel from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $572.76 million, a PE ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.78.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $211.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.80 million. TimkenSteel had a negative return on equity of 13.08% and a negative net margin of 15.79%. As a group, analysts anticipate that TimkenSteel Co. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMST. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 5,223 shares during the period. 58.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TimkenSteel

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company operates in SBQ Steel Bar, Seamless Mechanical Steel Tubes, and Billets and Value-added Precision Products and Services segments. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services.

