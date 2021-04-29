Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,170,000 shares, a growth of 228.4% from the March 31st total of 660,800 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMDI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Titan Medical by 170.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 29,600 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Titan Medical by 102.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 41,009 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Titan Medical by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 51,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Titan Medical by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Titan Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $1,008,000. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TMDI traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.59. The company had a trading volume of 15,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,519,446. Titan Medical has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $3.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.66. The firm has a market cap of $174.14 million, a P/E ratio of 162.00 and a beta of 3.53.

Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.00 million during the quarter.

TMDI has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Titan Medical in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Bloom Burton reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Titan Medical in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

About Titan Medical

Titan Medical Inc, a research and development stage company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of computer-assisted robotic surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). The company is developing the SPORT Surgical System, a single-port robotic surgical system that comprises a surgeon-controlled patient cart, which includes a 3D high definition vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during MIS procedures.

