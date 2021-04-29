Tobias Ebel Sells 315,000 Shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (CVE:HIVE) Stock

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (CVE:HIVE) Director Tobias Ebel sold 315,000 shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.84, for a total transaction of C$1,209,127.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 187,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$719,718.75.

CVE:HIVE opened at C$3.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.81, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of C$1.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.56 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.81. HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$0.30 and a 1-year high of C$7.25.

About HIVE Blockchain Technologies

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It is involved in the mining and sale of digital currencies, such as Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

