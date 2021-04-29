Total (EPA:FP) Given a €51.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Total (EPA:FP) has been given a €51.00 ($60.00) target price by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 36.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €46.60 ($54.82) price objective on shares of Total and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on Total and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of Total and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on Total and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Total currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €44.89 ($52.81).

Get Total alerts:

FP traded up €0.66 ($0.78) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €37.45 ($44.05). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,547,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,940,000. The business’s 50-day moving average is €39.06 and its 200-day moving average is €35.72. Total has a fifty-two week low of €42.22 ($49.67) and a fifty-two week high of €49.33 ($58.04).

About Total

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

Featured Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Total Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.