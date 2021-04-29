Total Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Total Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,091 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Total Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Bank boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 26.0% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 67,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after buying an additional 13,865 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at about $244,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 18.2% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after buying an additional 7,878 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at about $316,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at about $239,000. Institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

KO traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 394,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,137,408. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $43.20 and a 12 month high of $54.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.62%.

In related news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $25,280.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,903.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $1,023,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,171,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 220,501 shares of company stock valued at $11,883,380. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.69.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

