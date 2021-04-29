Touchstone Exploration (OTCMKTS:PBEGF) Shares Down 3.2%

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBEGF)’s share price fell 3.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.34 and last traded at $1.36. 12,636 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 53,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.41.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PBEGF shares. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Touchstone Exploration to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Touchstone Exploration from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.75.

About Touchstone Exploration (OTCMKTS:PBEGF)

Touchstone Exploration Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. It has interests in a range of small undeveloped exploration properties; and three exploration blocks.

