TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) to post ($0.32) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for TRACON Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.29) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.34). TRACON Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.78) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.31) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($1.27). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($1.28). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover TRACON Pharmaceuticals.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TCON shares. BTIG Research raised TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Maxim Group assumed coverage on TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Jonestrading assumed coverage on TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Shares of TCON stock traded down $0.14 on Monday, hitting $7.54. 881 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,376. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.43 and a 200 day moving average of $8.48. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $12.20.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ikarian Capital LLC raised its stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 2,716,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,787,000 after buying an additional 554,291 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 2,518,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,465,000 after buying an additional 504,933 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 5,758.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 325,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after buying an additional 320,406 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 107.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 169,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after buying an additional 87,600 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $730,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and age-related macular degeneration and fibrotic diseases in the United States. Its lead clinical stage product include envafolimab (KN035), an investigational PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TRACON Pharmaceuticals (TCON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON)

Receive News & Ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.