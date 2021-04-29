TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) to post ($0.32) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for TRACON Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.29) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.34). TRACON Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.78) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.31) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($1.27). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($1.28). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover TRACON Pharmaceuticals.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TCON shares. BTIG Research raised TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Maxim Group assumed coverage on TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Jonestrading assumed coverage on TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Shares of TCON stock traded down $0.14 on Monday, hitting $7.54. 881 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,376. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.43 and a 200 day moving average of $8.48. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $12.20.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ikarian Capital LLC raised its stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 2,716,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,787,000 after buying an additional 554,291 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 2,518,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,465,000 after buying an additional 504,933 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 5,758.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 325,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after buying an additional 320,406 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 107.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 169,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after buying an additional 87,600 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $730,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and age-related macular degeneration and fibrotic diseases in the United States. Its lead clinical stage product include envafolimab (KN035), an investigational PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma.

