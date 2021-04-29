Traders Purchase High Volume of Edgewell Personal Care Call Options (NYSE:EPC)

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 5,692 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,422% compared to the typical volume of 374 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 554.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EPC opened at $38.05 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.95. Edgewell Personal Care has a 1-year low of $25.05 and a 1-year high of $41.72.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $451.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.88 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 10.83%. Edgewell Personal Care’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edgewell Personal Care currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.17.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

