Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 20.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 446 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Security National Trust Co. raised its position in shares of SAP by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in SAP by 1,708.3% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $144.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $104.64 and a fifty-two week high of $169.30. The firm has a market cap of $177.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $130.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.73.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.02). SAP had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The company had revenue of $7.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that SAP SE will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $2.189 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is a boost from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $1.70. SAP’s payout ratio is currently 31.09%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SAP. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on SAP from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of SAP from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. CIBC upgraded shares of SAP to an “outperformer” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.33.

About SAP

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

