Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Purchases 95 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 77.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,655,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 1,895.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 19,709 shares during the period. AMS Capital Ltda purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign in the fourth quarter worth $16,017,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in DocuSign by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 3,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in DocuSign by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Get DocuSign alerts:

In other DocuSign news, CEO Daniel D. Springer sold 356,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.61, for a total transaction of $81,851,143.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,660,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,318,148.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.49, for a total transaction of $1,541,175.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 144,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,654,056.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 393,031 shares of company stock worth $90,008,534 over the last ninety days. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $232.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -196.86 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $100.71 and a one year high of $290.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $213.46 and its 200 day moving average is $228.00.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $430.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.95 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The business’s revenue was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DOCU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on DocuSign from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on DocuSign from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of DocuSign in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $239.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. DocuSign presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.64.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.