Tran Capital Management L.P. Has $2.94 Million Stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Tran Capital Management L.P. trimmed its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,428 shares during the period. DocuSign comprises approximately 0.3% of Tran Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Tran Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $2,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in DocuSign by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp increased its holdings in DocuSign by 202.3% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in DocuSign by 1,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in DocuSign in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DOCU traded down $7.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $225.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,086,250. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.71 and a 52 week high of $290.23. The company has a market capitalization of $43.81 billion, a PE ratio of -196.86 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.00.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The business had revenue of $430.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DOCU shares. Piper Sandler upgraded DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $239.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of DocuSign from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of DocuSign from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.64.

In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.69, for a total value of $1,488,802.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 208,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,480,334.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel D. Springer sold 356,479 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.61, for a total transaction of $81,851,143.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,660,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,318,148.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 393,031 shares of company stock worth $90,008,534. 5.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

