Tran Capital Management L.P. Has $31.58 Million Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Tran Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 30.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,441 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,379 shares during the quarter. Intuit comprises 2.8% of Tran Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Tran Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $31,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in Intuit by 1,600.0% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $460.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Intuit from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $418.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on Intuit from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Intuit in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Intuit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.65.

NASDAQ INTU traded down $0.47 on Thursday, reaching $415.33. The stock had a trading volume of 4,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,171. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $397.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $375.19. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $258.30 and a 1-year high of $423.74. The company has a market cap of $113.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.55. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.98%.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total transaction of $148,286.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,030.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total value of $909,108.03. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,268.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

