Tran Capital Management L.P. Reduces Stock Holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Tran Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,413 shares during the period. Tran Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 2,645.2% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,889,769. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $18.37 and a fifty-two week high of $34.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a PE ratio of -54.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Equities analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Gabelli restated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.13.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

