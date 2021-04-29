TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Sold by Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC cut its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 33.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 605 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TDG. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 961.8% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 19,802 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,254,000 after purchasing an additional 17,937 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,495,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,946,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth about $965,000. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $605.26 on Thursday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $303.51 and a 1-year high of $633.04. The company has a market capitalization of $33.10 billion, a PE ratio of 67.55, a P/E/G ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $603.71 and a 200-day moving average of $579.31.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.40. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.93 EPS. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TransDigm Group news, COO Jorge Valladares sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.00, for a total transaction of $6,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,915,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.79, for a total transaction of $7,127,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,800 shares of company stock valued at $41,143,618. Insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

TDG has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $772.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $611.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Bank of America downgraded TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $670.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Alembic Global Advisors assumed coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $723.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $500.00 to $562.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransDigm Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $635.29.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

