TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Truist

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) had its price target hoisted by Truist from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on TransUnion from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on TransUnion from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded TransUnion from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on TransUnion in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TransUnion from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TransUnion currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $108.54.

TransUnion stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.00. 3,489 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,442,609. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.28 and a 200 day moving average of $92.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.17, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $71.19 and a 12-month high of $110.42.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $745.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.39 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 12.00%. TransUnion’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that TransUnion will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.76%.

In other news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.86, for a total transaction of $119,825.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,159,917.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David E. Wojczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $515,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,452 shares in the company, valued at $3,342,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,875 shares of company stock worth $3,420,357 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRU. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in TransUnion by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 47,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in TransUnion by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 307,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,635,000 after buying an additional 5,055 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in TransUnion by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 516,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,463,000 after buying an additional 103,603 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in TransUnion by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 22,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after buying an additional 5,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Hambro & Partners purchased a new position in TransUnion in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

